Leonard Fournette Not Surprised by Tom Brady's Return

Add Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette to the list of those who were unsurprised by Tom Brady’s decision to return to the gridiron.

Speaking with reporters following Tampa Bay’s first day of mandatory mini-camp, Fournette said, “I kind of knew because I told him I want to say two days after the game, I’m like, ‘T, we can’t go out like that.’ And he agreed with me. Like, we left too many mistakes on the field that kind of messed us up, and we were playing catch-up the whole game. So I think as a champion, I knew he wouldn’t want to go out like that for his legacy.”

Brady and the Bucs nearly rallied from a 27-3 deficit in last year’s NFC Divisional round, falling 30-27 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Brady’s return is a considerable boost to Fournette’s fantasy value. The 27-year-old has been a revelation since joining the Bucs in 2020, cruising to a top ten finish at the position last season. Fournette should have another hefty workload and makes a fine early-round selection in all formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs holding the second-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +750.