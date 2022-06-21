According to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper thinks star forward Nikita Kucherov (lower body) will be available for Wednesday’s Game 4 matchup.

Kucherov left Monday’s 6-2 victory following a controversial hit from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews.

Speaking with reporters postgame, Cooper had this to say about the incident: “When you get asked questions like that, you’re looking for an answer that everybody in the building already knows. It’s a contact game, but guys know what they’re doing. Smart, savvy players know what they’re doing with their stick, and we all saw it.”

Kucherov has been fantastic in the Lightning’s third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance, tallying seven goals and 26 points in 20 playoff contests.

Unfortunately, Tampa Bay will likely be without Brayden Point for a second-straight contest as he continues to deal with an undisclosed injury. Asked about the status of his other star forward, Cooper said Point remains day-to-day but is “highly doubtful” for Wednesday night.

Point previously missed ten games due to a lower-body injury.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Lightning at -108 on the moneyline ahead of Game 4’s matchup.