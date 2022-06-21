Kucherov left Monday’s 6-2 victory following a controversial hit from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews.
Speaking with reporters postgame, Cooper had this to say about the incident: “When you get asked questions like that, you’re looking for an answer that everybody in the building already knows. It’s a contact game, but guys know what they’re doing. Smart, savvy players know what they’re doing with their stick, and we all saw it.”
Kucherov has been fantastic in the Lightning’s third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance, tallying seven goals and 26 points in 20 playoff contests.
Unfortunately, Tampa Bay will likely be without Brayden Point for a second-straight contest as he continues to deal with an undisclosed injury. Asked about the status of his other star forward, Cooper said Point remains day-to-day but is “highly doubtful” for Wednesday night.
Point previously missed ten games due to a lower-body injury.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Lightning at -108 on the moneyline ahead of Game 4’s matchup.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.