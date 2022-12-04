Lions 1st Round Pick Jameson Williams Debuts vs. Jaguars
Grant White
Eleven months after he tore his ACL in the National Championship game, Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut. The Detroit Lions drafted the wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the expectation that Williams would miss most of the upcoming season.
However, Williams’s rehabilitation progressed better than expected, and now the Alabama Crimson Tide alum will take to the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.
As noted by Ian Rapoport, the Lions plan on easing Williams into a full workload, meaning he’ll be on a minimal snap count against the Jags.
#Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams will make his debut against the #Jaguars, but he’s expected to be on a very limited snap count, per me and @RapSheet. They’ll ease him in 11 months after his torn ACL.
Last year, Williams had a breakout campaign with the Crimson Tide, going for 1,572 receiving yards on 79 catches. He will eventually eat into Amon-Ra St. Brown’s target share, but for now, he has a limited fantasy ceiling until he gets up to game speed.
The roster adjustment didn’t move the Lions in the betting market, where they remain -1.5 home chalk, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.