Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift DNP Thursday

St. Brown suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of last week’s contest but was able to return. The second-year pro continues to build off 2021’s impressive rookie campaign, ranking ninth in the NFL in receiving yards (253) and tied for second in touchdown receptions (three).
If St. Brown fails to suit up, Josh Reynolds would see an increase in targets and enter the FLEX conversation.
As for Swift, he continues to deal with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 1 and could be held out through the team’s Week 6 bye. With the 23-year-old unlikely to play Sunday, backup running back Jamaal Williams should take on an every-down role and can be fired up as a solid RB2 in all fantasy formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lions as -4.5 home favorites on the spread and -210 on the moneyline.
