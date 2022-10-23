Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Leaves vs. Cowboys With Concussion
Grant White
The odds were already stacked against the Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 7 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys. Detroit entered the game as +7 underdogs and is tasked with limiting Dak Prescott in his return from a thumb injury.
Their path to victory became even more encumbered after Amon-Ra St. Brown was forced to leave with a concussion. According to Adam Schefter, the Lions’ wide receiver is out for the remainder of the game.
Lions’ WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ruled out today due to a concussion.
St. Brown has been Jared Goff’s preferred target this season, leading the team in targets, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. The 24-year-old hauled in his only target for four yards before leaving against the Cowboys.
T.J. Hockenson’s role on offense has grown this year, and he could absorb the additional targets with St. Brown out.
The Lions aren’t going down without a fight as they lead the Cowboys in the first half. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
