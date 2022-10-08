Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Questionable vs. Patriots

The Lions’ official website reports that Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable to play Sunday for the Detroit Lions.

St. Brown was forced to miss the game last week due to an ankle injury. Amon-Ra was a limited participant in practice Friday and stated afterward that he would get some rehab after the session. Likely, we won’t know whether St. Brown will play until the inactives are announced for this game at about 11:30 AM on Sunday morning.

D’Andre Swift will also miss his second straight game here, and D.J. Chark isn’t expected to play either. The Lions have been so banged up that they released their kicker, Austin Seibert, who was also hurt.