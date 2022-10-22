Lions' D'Andre Swift Questionable Sunday vs. Cowboys

Swift has missed two games due to a shoulder injury. The Lions back still hasn’t put in a full practice since the injury but did practice in a limited fashion all week. Like so many other players this week, Swift is set up to be a game-time decision. When healthy, he is one of the better running backs in the game, but availability is not always an ability he possesses. Swift has now missed nine games in two-plus seasons.
If Swift cannot play Sunday, then Jamaal Williams will again be expected to handle most of the rushing load for the Lions.
One piece of good news for the Lions is that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is no longer on the injury list, has recovered from his ankle injury, and should be full go versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Lions are 6.5-point underdogs (-106) in this contest and are +250 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
