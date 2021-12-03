Lions’ D’Andre Swift Ruled Out On Sunday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Lions running back D’Andre Swift will miss Sunday’s home game against the Vikings due to a shoulder injury.

Lions’ RB D’Andre Swift officially out for Sunday’s game vs Vikings due to his shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2021

Swift suffered the injury following a tackle in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Bears. He’d later head to the locker room for further examination but did not return for the remainder of the game.

With Smith now out, Jamaal Williams will get the bulk of the carries at running back. Williams has 93 carries for 388 yards on the year, but his 4.2 yards per carry is slightly higher than Swift’s (4.0).

Detroit is as high as a 7.5-point underdog in Week 13, but sharp bettors have seen enough of the winless Lions team and are laying the points with the road favorites. Surprisingly, the over is also attracting at 46.5 considering that Detroit’s failed to score more than 19 points since Week 1 against the 49ers.

To keep up to date with all your NFL action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.