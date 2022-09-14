Lions Favored for First Time in 24 Games

After an encouraging Week 1 performance in which they lost by a mere three points to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions find themselves in an unusual position ahead of Week 2: betting favorites.

As things stand, the Lions are listed as -1.5 home favorites (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook) against the Washington Commanders, who downed the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22 in Week 1.

It’s the first time in 24 games Detroit is expected to come away with a W – the longest streak in franchise history (Super Bowl era) and the longest active in the NFL.

Per ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, “The last time Detroit was favored was Nov. 22, 2020, when it was a 1-point favorite on the road against quarterback PJ Walker and the Carolina Panthers. The Lions went on to lose 20-0.”

Detroit has won five of its past six games against the Commanders, giving Lions fans hope that their team’s position as betting favorites will be justified come Sunday.