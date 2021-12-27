Lions’ Jared Goff activated from the COVID-19 list

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions have activated Jared Goff from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

#Lions QB Jared Goff was cleared from the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

Goff was placed under the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on December 20, just six days ahead of Detroit’s Week 16 matchup against the Falcons. In his absence, Tim Boyle started behind center. Boyle threw for 187 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the loss against Atlanta. The Falcons allow the tenth-most total passing yards in the NFL with 3,660.

Goff leads the Lions in passing yards with 3,007 yards and 17 touchdowns. Detroit has the second-worst record in the league at 2-12-1 and has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lions are +245 on the moneyline against the Seahawks for their Week 17 showdown. Detroit’s 3,031 passing yards rank 24th in the NFL.

