Lions’ Jared Goff Should Play In Week 18 vs. Packers

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard reports that Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects quarterback Jared Goff to be probable on Sunday against the Packers. In Week 15, Goff suffered a knee injury in the first half against the Cardinals.

#Lions coach Dan Campbell calls Jared Goff “probable” vs. GB. “I think we’ll see Goff this weekend,” Campbell says. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) January 7, 2022

Somehow, he managed to finish the game, but the injury worsened the following week. He went on to miss Detroit’s next two games, resulting in losses. The Lions haven’t had much success this season as they’re just 2-13-1 on the year. However, Detroit’s often been very competitive considering that it is 10-6 against the spread.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay plans to play their starters on Sunday despite already clinching the top seed in the NFC. However, that appears to be nothing more than window dressing because the lookahead line listed Green Bay as high as an 11-point favorite. And as we get closer to Sunday, the Packers are as low as a three-point favorite at some sportsbooks. There appears to be suspicion within the market as to whether the Packers will play their starters.

As for the total, we’ve seen some sharp money on the over, which is available at 44.5.

