Lions-Jets: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two teams looking to stay in the playoff race will collide on Sunday, with the Detroit Lions visiting the New York Jets.

Detroit Lions (-122) vs. New York Jets (+104) Total: 43.5 (O -110, U -110)

Entering the season, it was hard to say that either the Lions or Jets would be in the running for a playoff position in Week 15, but they are, even if it’s not likely they will make it in. The Jets enter this matchup ninth in the AFC but sit in a tie with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers for the final wild-card position. They don’t own the tiebreaker, but it’s still notable how vital this game is to them. On the other hand, the Lions have a little more work but have a chance to gain ground with a victory, considering the six-seed Washington Commanders take on the seventh-seed New York Giants this weekend.

With Mike White not cleared for contact, the Jets move from slight home favorites to underdogs at +104 on the moneyline, while the Lions move to -122. The defense has been the calling card for the Jets, while the Lions have focused more on their offense. There’s a world where the Jets can shut down both aspects, but with how effective the Lions have been, it feels unlikely that will transpire.

Both teams have a lot to play for, but you can make a good case that with a losing effort, the Lions will be on the outside looking in the rest of the way. The Jets have lost two in a row, while the Lions are 4-1 over their last five. There’s much like about how the Lions are playing, and it’s hard to fade them on a hot streak, so there’s some value in siding with their moneyline price of -122.

Best Bet: Lions moneyline (-122)

Defense can be a concerning area for the Lions, while the Jets’ offense has the weapons to make them pay. However, will they be able to do that with Zach Wilson now at quarterback? White has been ruled out, but Wilson can contribute. The Jets would prefer to keep this a low-scoring game, but there’s value in expecting the Lions’ offense to push both sides to score points. As a result, there’s merit in gravitating towards the over 43.5 priced at -110.

Best Bet: Over 43.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Lions 26, Jets 23