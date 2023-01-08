Lions-Packers DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football with potentially a playoff spot on the line. Rodgers’s team has won four straight, but he hasn’t necessarily loaded up the stat sheet in the process. Detroit’s pass defense has allowed the third most passing yards in the league, so we’ll bank more on Rodgers’s upside as we’ve seen him come up big throughout his career.

Jared Goff’s play has catapulted the Lions back into a scenario tonight where they could be in the postseason with a win and some help from the Seahawks. Goff has gone eight straight games without an interception, and over the past five, he’s thrown for over 330 yards in three contests.

RUNNING BACK:

Aaron Jones will be the lead back, but his rushing production has been far too inconsistent of late. Over his past eleven games, he’s rushed for fewer than 45 yards in seven but averaged about 3.5 targets per game to compensate. Conversely, AJ Dillon has averaged 12 carries per game over his past five, along with finding the endzone six times, and looks prime for this showdown. Patrick Taylor has seen a couple of touches over the past few weeks, but in a pivotal game with two healthy backs, his role likely won’t exist.

Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift have created one of the most dynamic backfields in football. Williams ranks eighth in the league in carries and leads the league with 15 rushing touchdowns, one shy of breaking Barry Sanders’s team record. D’Andre Swift has been banged up all year with lingering injuries but finally has appeared to be relatively healthy enough lately. He’s dangerous anytime the ball touches his hands as a runner or receiver and is coming off a two-touchdown performance last week.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Aaron Rodgers has averaged under 20 completions per game over the past four weeks, so the upside of this receiving group doesn’t feel as high as it should be. We’re giving Christian Watson a slight lean over Allen Lazard as this offense’s WR1. Both will have prominent roles, with Lazard carrying a higher target ceiling and lower floor. In contrast, Christian Watson has the higher touchdown upside we became accustomed to, although he hasn’t found the endzone in three straight weeks.

Romeo Doubs has averaged five targets per game over the past three weeks since returning from injury, while Randall Cobb will also account for a few looks.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has eclipsed 60 yards in eight straight games while ranking seventh in the league in receptions. The connection between him and Goff has been one of the best this year and will be much relied on with the playoffs potentially on the line, despite how strong the Packers’ pass defense has been.

DJ Chark provides a strong vertical threat, as he’s seen the longest catch of at least 40 yards in three of the last five games. We expect Jameson Williams’s role to increase. His only catch this year went for 41 yards to the endzone, so as he’s become more acclimated coming off that ACL tear, his prominence will rise. Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond will both get looks as well, with Raymond, in particular, having three straight games with at least 40 yards.

TIGHT END:

Robert Tonyan has only 18 targets over the past seven weeks, with just two touchdowns on the season. He’ll have a favorable matchup for a showdown slate, as the Lions have allowed the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.

The Lions’ offensive utilization of their tight ends has not been the same since TJ Hockenson’s departure, but it will be a mixture of Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, and James Mitchell here. Wright will be the lead guy, as he’s coming off a two-touchdown performance last week but has only 18 receptions on the season.