Lions RB D'Andre Swift Could Be Out Until Week 6 Bye

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder) could be out through the team’s bye in Week 6.

Lions’ HC Dan Campbell said today that RB D’Andre Swift could possibly benefit by taking the next two weeks off to help his shoulder heal, then return after Detroit’s bye to play Oct. 23 against Dallas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

Swift looks set to miss some time following a shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It would make sense for them to wait until after the bye week to give the second-year back an additional two weeks to recover for their Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Time will tell what the team chooses to do, but fantasy owners should have a backup plan set for at least a week of life without Swift in the lineup.

In three games this season, Swift has attempted 27 rushes for 231 yards and a touchdown. He has also made eight receptions for 77 yards and a receiving touchdown on the season.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Odds

The Detroit Lions are currently six-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, with the total set at 50, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.