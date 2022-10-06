Lions RB D'Andre Swift Not Expected to Play Week 5
Paul Connor
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is not expected to play Week 5 against the New England Patriots.
The #Lions will likely be without RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) for this week's game against the Patriots, per source. Plan is still for him to return after the bye (Week 7), barring unforeseen development.
Swift missed Detroit’s last contest and has been limited in others as he deals with a nagging shoulder injury suffered on opening day. The Lions have a BYE in Week 6, meaning the 23-year-old could be in line to return for Week 7’s matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.
A second-round pick of Detroit in 2020, Swift has appeared in three games for the Lions this season, racking up 308 total yards (231 rushing, 77 receiving) and two touchdowns.
With the former Georgia Bulldog likely sideline, Jamaal Williams should handle lead-back duties again. Williams is coming off a 108-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Seattle Seahawks and is a rock-solid fantasy option in all formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Lions as +3.5 road underdogs on the spread and +144 on the moneyline.
