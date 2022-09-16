Lions RB D'Andre Swift Practicing on Friday

According to Detroit Lions insider Tim Twentyman, running back D’Andre Swift will practice “a little bit” on Friday, via the team’s head coach Dan Campbell.
Campbell said D'Andre Swift will practice a little bit today. Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson and Amani Oruwariye won't practice. Campbell said he's still hopeful Ragnow, Jackson and Oruwariye can play. They are day-to-day
The Lions are limiting Swift’s practice reps after he suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Week 1’s 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 23-year-old managed to play through the issue and racked up 175 total yards (144 rushing, 31 receiving) and a touchdown.
Insisting he’ll be active in Week 2, Swift will look to join Billy Sims and Barry Sanders as the only running backs in Lions history to rush for 100+ yards in each of the team’s first two games.
“Everyone knows, players and coaches, when the ball is in his hands, it’s usually a good thing for us,” said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Assuming he doesn’t suffer a setback, fantasy managers should expect Swift to be full-go for Sunday’s matchup against the Washington Commanders, where the Lions are favored for the first time in 24 games (-120 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook).
