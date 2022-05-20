Lions' Rookie WR Jameson Williams Could Play in September

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams could return to the football field much sooner than anticipated.

According to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Williams, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL, “has a chance to play in September.”

As Twentyman writes, “If I had to make a guess, I’d say Week 4 at home vs. Seattle we could see Williams on the field and making an impact, but here’s hoping for Week 1 just because I’m really excited to watch him in this offense.”

Detroit traded up 20 spots to select the former Alabama standout in this year’s NFL Draft despite the injury concerns. Standing 6’2″ 189 lbs, Williams adds a rare combination of size and speed to a Lions’ receiving corps that features Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and free-agent signee D.J. Chark.

As long as he’s healthy, the 21-year-old projects to be a late-round pick in upcoming fantasy drafts.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Lions as +4.5 underdogs on the spread and +172 on the moneyline for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.