Lions Trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson is heading to Minneapolis. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
Drafted eighth overall by the Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hockenson was productive during his three-and-a-half seasons in Motown, recording 186 catches for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns across 47 career games. However, the 25-year-old is set to earn $9.4 million next season on his fifth-year option and will likely be searching for a long-term deal – something Detroit seemingly had no plans of offering.
Hockenson’s arrival comes in the wake of the injury to fellow tight end Irv Smith Jr., who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Vikings’ 34-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.
Now in Minnesota, Hockenson could challenge wide receiver Adam Thielen for the No. 2 role in the passing game behind All-Pro Justin Jefferson and should remain a TE1 in all fantasy formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Vikings as -3.5 road favorites on the spread and -186 on the moneyline for Week 9 versus the Washington Commanders.
