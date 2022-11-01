BETTING Fantasy News NFL
01:34 PM, November 1, 2022

Lions Trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

Paul Connor

Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson is heading to Minneapolis. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

Drafted eighth overall by the Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hockenson was productive during his three-and-a-half seasons in Motown, recording 186 catches for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns across 47 career games. However, the 25-year-old is set to earn $9.4 million next season on his fifth-year option and will likely be searching for a long-term deal – something Detroit seemingly had no plans of offering.

Hockenson’s arrival comes in the wake of the injury to fellow tight end Irv Smith Jr., who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Vikings’ 34-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. 

Now in Minnesota, Hockenson could challenge wide receiver Adam Thielen for the No. 2 role in the passing game behind All-Pro Justin Jefferson and should remain a TE1 in all fantasy formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Vikings as -3.5 road favorites on the spread and -186 on the moneyline for Week 9 versus the Washington Commanders.