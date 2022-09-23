Lions-Vikings: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, are set to collide on Sunday in what should be an offensively charged affair.

Detroit Lions (+205) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-250) Total: 52.5 (O -110, U -110)

The Lions and the Vikings have gotten off to 1-1 starts, and there’s reason to be optimistic about the direction of both clubs, even if they have different goals in 2022. The Vikings dominated the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 but followed that up with a troubling performance against the Philadelphia Eagles. On the other hand, the Lions almost completed an epic comeback in Week 1 against Philadelphia but came out on top in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. What’s evident about these teams is that offense won’t be a problem for either side, and that’s front and center in this matchup, which is set to see the highest total of the weekend at 52.5.

The defense could be a question mark for both these franchises. Still, you must like the foundation the Lions are building, especially with how solid their second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson has looked to begin his NFL career. A pass rush has been missing from the Lions for a while, and he can go a long way in helping provide that moving forward.

Knowing how much Kirk Cousins and company appreciate being in the dome, you can expect a much better Vikings effort at home in this matchup against the Lions. The same can be said for the Lions, and it will be interesting to see if the Vikings continue their trend of playing down to their competition, which could be telling under new head coach Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings have the much better personnel in this matchup, but if the Lions can continue to find success on the ground, they should be able to keep close, so looking for Detroit to cover the 5.5 points.

Best Bet: Lions +5.5 (-108)

Through two weeks of action, the Lions have averaged 37 points per game, and even if that number isn’t sustainable, it demonstrates the amount of talent they have on that side of the football. The Lions are a work in progress, but there are many building blocks on offense, including D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Skill players like Swift and Brown, that can make things happen when given time and space should scare a Vikings team that saw that transpire last week against the Eagles. Still, the Vikings aren’t short on talented offensive pieces, and you should expect big bounce-back performances from Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. With that, it’s hard to see this Vikings-Lions NFC North clash not ending in a shootout, meaning targeting the over 52.5 has some value at -110.

Best Bet: Over 52.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Vikings 33, Lions 30