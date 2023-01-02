Lions vs. Packers Flexed to Sunday Night Football

This decision comes with a bit of controversy. The Lions would be eliminated before kickoff and have nothing to play for if the Seattle Seahawks defeat the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET, leaving this game meaningless. From a neutral perspective, let’s hope that is avoided so that there is still a lot on the line when these two square off on Sunday night. If the Rams can pull off the upset, it makes this a win-or-go-home game between the bitter rivals. A tie would send Detroit into the postseason, while Green Bay would miss the playoffs for just the third time since 2009.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Odds
The Green Bay Packers are 4.5-point favorites against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
