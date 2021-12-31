Lions vs. Seahawks Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 17 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Detroit Lions are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of two teams that may look very different in 2022.

Lions vs. Seahawks NFL Week 17 Info

Detroit Lions (2-12-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (5-10)

Date: Sunday, January 2nd

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Venue: Lumen Field

Lions vs. Seahawks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Lions +245 | Seahawks -300

Spread: Lions +7 (-114) | Seahawks -7 (-106)

Total: 42.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Lions – No Longer Listed | Seahawks – No Longer Listed

Lions vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

Under 42.5 (-110)

Lions +7 (-114)

Lions vs. Seahawks News, Analysis, and Picks

Detroit’s reserve/COVID list has shrunk to just four names but has two starters listed in Josh Reynolds and Brock Wright (who has been starting for T.J. Hockenson). Jared Goff was the only notable name to miss practice on Wednesday. Seattle has just two names on the reserve/COVID list in L.J. Collier and Bless Austin. However, the injury report was rather full on Wednesday. D.K. Metcalf, Carlos Dunlap, Poona Ford, Gabe Jackson, and Brandon Shell were listed as DNP. Alex Collins was listed as limited.

The Jared Goff experiment was an abject failure for the Detroit Lions. They did get a starter-level talent for pennies on the dollar when trading away Matthew Stafford but barring something unforeseen, they will be stuck with his contract for at least one more season. It has not been all bad for Detroit this season as D’Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown have all shined in the passing game. There is some hope for the future in Detroit, but they will need to find an answer at quarterback before any turnaround takes place.

Seattle has been an absolute mess this season. A team thought to be a perennial playoff contender sits at 5-10 and will likely be undergoing some major changes this offseason. Whether that change comes at quarterback, head coach, middle linebacker, or elsewhere, there is no way that the organization can keep this team intact as currently constructed. The Seahawks simply have too much individual talent to be this bad. It will be interesting to see which domino falls first.

The spread for this contest sits at -7, down drastically from the -9 it opened at. This spread has been dropping all week due to sharp action coming firmly on the Lions to cover. The -9 was a larger than expected spread that the early bettor sharps pounced on. At -7, the action is likely to break down more evenly. Seattle is the better team and has won three of their five games by more than seven points, with the other two coming by seven exactly. Due to the large opening line, 59 percent of the public action has come on the Lions to cover. Jared Goff is the wild card here. If Goff is active (he missed the first two practices of the week), the Lions are the play at +7. However, if he is ruled out following the release of Friday’s final injury report, then the Seahawks become the sharp play. Wait for more clarification on Goff before placing any action on the Lions.

The total for this contest has held steady at 42.5 all week. This season, the under is 11-4 in the Seahawks contests and 10-5 for the Lions. These two teams have combined for 37.7 points per game this season and have allowed a combined 46.2. The under looks like the easy play regardless of Goff’s status but may be worthy of multi-unit action if Goff is ruled out. Put one unit on the under for now while looking to hit the under with one more unit if Goff is deemed inactive.

