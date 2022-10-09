Lions Will Have Amon-Ra St. Brown in the Lineup vs. Patriots
Grant White
Amon-Ra St. Brown has emerged as a top receiving option for Jared Goff and a primary fixture in the Detroit Lions offense. The former fourth-round pick missed last week’s contest with an ankle injury but will be back in the lineup Sunday against the New England Patriots.
St. Brown has been a magnet for the football this season, hauling in 23 of his 33 targets for 253 yards and three touchdowns. The Lions wide receiver has been a high-volume pass catcher, getting targetted at least nine times per contest, including 12 in each of the season’s first two weeks.
St. Brown will have his work cut out for him against a Patriots’ passing defense that allows an average of 211.0 yards per game, ranking tenth in the NFL.
The betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook has shifted modestly toward the Lions. Detroit remains +3 underdogs with the price up to -115 to back the visitors in this inter-conference matchup.
