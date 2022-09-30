Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown OUT Sunday, RB D'Andre Swift Unlikely

Looking to claw back to the .500 mark, the 1-2 Detroit Lions will likely take the field Sunday minus two of their best offensive players. According to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is out for Week 4’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks, while running back D’Andre Swift is unlikely to play.

St. Brown suffered an ankle injury in Week 3’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Meanwhile, Swift continues to deal with an ankle injury in addition to a sore shoulder and has been limited the past two contests.

Both players have been vital components to an explosive Lions offense that ranks second in points-per-game (31.7). St. Brown sits 11th in the NFL in receiving yards (253) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (three), while Swift leads Detroit with 231 yards on the ground.

“Listen, man. That’s what it’s all about. It’s next man up,” said head coach Dan Campbell. “We’ve still got [T.J. Hockenson], we’ve got [DJ] Chark, we’ve got [Kalif Raymond], we’ve got [Quintez] Cephus, we’ve got Jamaal [Williams]. And we’ve got this O-line and a quarterback that can throw it, so we feel good.”

