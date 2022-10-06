Lions WR D.J. Chark Returns To Practice Thursday

Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) returned to team practice on Thursday, per Benjamin Raven.

LB Chris Board The good news: OL Evan Brown, OL Frank Ragnow, TE TJ Hockenson, WR DJ Chark, WR Josh Reynolds back at it. — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) October 6, 2022

It’s some much-needed reinforcement to a Lions offense that had Josh Reynolds as their top wide receiver in a shootout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. Top option Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely remain out this weekend, but Chark looks ready to return as the Lions seek their first win in New England since 1993. Consider Chark a high-end WR3 this weekend as the primary target for one of the league’s most explosive offenses.

In three games this season, Chark has hauled in seven receptions on 18 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown. With him back in the mix, you can expect Josh Reynolds to see a slight decrease in his workload and snap count.

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots Odds

The Detroit Lions are currently 3.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.