Lions WR D.J. Chark Returns To Practice Thursday

It’s some much-needed reinforcement to a Lions offense that had Josh Reynolds as their top wide receiver in a shootout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. Top option Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely remain out this weekend, but Chark looks ready to return as the Lions seek their first win in New England since 1993. Consider Chark a high-end WR3 this weekend as the primary target for one of the league’s most explosive offenses.
In three games this season, Chark has hauled in seven receptions on 18 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown. With him back in the mix, you can expect Josh Reynolds to see a slight decrease in his workload and snap count.
Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots Odds
The Detroit Lions are currently 3.5-point underdogs against the New England Patriots on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.