Lions WR D.J. Chark Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Cowboys

Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, per the team’s Twitter.

Chark has only suited up for three games this season and has not had the chance to become a complementary piece alongside top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He’ll have to wait another week as he continues to sit out with the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 3. The Lions will look to get their first win since Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

In 2022, Chark has made seven receptions on 18 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in three games. With him out of the action, expect Josh Reynolds to get another shot as the team’s second option in the passing game.

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

The Detroit Lions are 6.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.