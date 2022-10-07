Lions WR D.J. Chark Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday, per Tim Twentyman.

Lions Friday practice report with game designations for Sunday: pic.twitter.com/qiLwFy7ESj — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) October 7, 2022

This is slightly puzzling after Chark told reporters he felt great on Thursday following a limited practice designation. He was a surprise DNP on Friday, followed by this news. Between the absences of Chark, running back D’Andre Swift, and potentially wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit faces a tricky matchup on the road against the New England Patriots in Week 5.

In three games this season, Chark has hauled in seven receptions on 18 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown. Josh Reynolds is in for another significant role this Sunday if top option St. Brown (questionable) also misses out.

