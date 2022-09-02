Lions WR DJ Chark Has Chemistry with QB Jared Goff

Colton Pouncey of The Athletic reports that there is growing chemistry between Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver DJ Chark. Chark has been the star of the Lions’ training camp as he’s led the team in receiving during scrimmages and joint practices.

Chark signed with Detroit this past offseason on a one-year prove-it deal as the 25-year-old had an injury-plagued season in 2021 and struggled in 2020. However, he was a Pro-Bowler in 2019 and aims to regain that form in Detroit.

Detroit Lions Betting Odds

The Lions have become a fan favorite team behind firey head coach Dan Campbell. Their young core, led by Jared Goff, is expected to take a step forward this season, but not a drastic one. Their win total on Fanduel Sportsbook is 6.5 with -125 juice on the over. So while the market is high on them, it may be best to tread lightly with Lions’ futures.