Lions WR Jameson Williams Ahead of Schedule in Rehab
Doug Ziefel
General Manager of the Detroit Lions Brad Holmes believes that wide receiver Jameson Williams is ahead of schedule in his rehab process. Holmes elaborated that Williams is making significant progress and could return well before the anticipated timeline. Williams injured his ACL in January, but his skill and upside allowed him to be a first-round draft pick. If he can return at any point this season, his talent will boost the Lions’ passing attack.
Detroit Lions Betting Odds
While the Lions’ rebuild has made them a fun team to root for, the betting market is not expecting them to make a jump in Dan Campbell’s second season. Detroit has the third-best odds to win the NFC North at +950 on Fanduel Sportsbook. This team has a ton of talent and upside, but they may still be a few years away and potentially an Aaron Rodgers retirement away from competing.
