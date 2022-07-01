Los Angeles Chargers 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
The Los Angeles Chargers enter 2022 on the heels of a 9-8 record in 2021, a year that saw their playoff hopes crumble down the stretch, culminating in a Week 18 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
With the frustration of last year behind them, the Chargers look to achieve greater consistency and a return to the postseason for the first time since 2018.
Led by third-year quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers boast one of the NFL’s most high-powered attacks and stand ready to wreak havoc on opposing defenses. With skill and poise that belies his age (he’s 24), Herbert has been phenomenal since entering the league, throwing for 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns last season.
Defensively, Los Angeles was busy in the offseason, looking to bolster a unit that yielded 27.0 points per game (third-worst in the NFL) while giving up a disturbing 138.9 yards per contest on the ground. The Bolts acquired veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack and added more experience with the signing of linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The secondary received a needed boost with the signing of New England Patriots corner J.C. Jackson.
The highly-competitive AFC West Division became even more so in the offseason, highlighted by the Las Vegas Raiders’ acquisition of former Green Bay Packer All-World receiver Davante Adams and the Denver Broncos trading for Seattle Seahawks All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson. It all adds up to an exciting wire-to-wire battle in the race to the postseason.
For the Chargers, the 2022 schedule represents a true test of their offseason work, the Bolts facing five of the league’s top ten rushing offenses. The schedule appears to have two distinct halves. Weeks 1-9 appear, at least on paper, to be much easier than Weeks 10-18, with the Chargers facing the likes of Jacksonville, Houston, Seattle, and Atlanta. From there, the going gets tougher, and if the Chargers want to take the next step this season, a tremendous first half would appear to be in order.
With playoff hopes running high, here’s a deeper dive into the road ahead for the Chargers.