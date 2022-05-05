Los Angeles Chargers Sign Veteran LB Kyle Van Noy

Overview

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to revamp last season’s underwhelming defense.

According to ESPN, the Chargers have signed veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy to a one-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Entering his age-31 campaign, Van Noy spent the 2021 season with the New England Patriots before being released by the club in March. The two-time Super Bowl champ was productive in his return to Foxboro, notching 66 tackles and five sacks across 16 games.

Van Noy joins a Chargers’ defense that has made several key additions, including star edge rusher Khalil Mack, Pro-Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, and former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

The Chargers D was particularly prone to the run, allowing the third-most rushing yards-per-game last season at 138.9 – ahead of only the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

