Los Angeles Rams 2022 Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Los Angeles Rams enter 2022 looking to become the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions. LA’s management was not complacent following last year’s triumph, landing prized free agents Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner to keep the Rams on top of the always-competitive NFC West Division.

Coupled with the league’s toughest schedule, the Rams’ quest to repeat will not be easy. In addition to its annual division clashes, LA has three matchups against the AFC West (arguably the best division in football) and notable showdowns with the Bills, Packers, and Bucs – all viable Super Bowl contenders.

While Sean McVay’s squad possesses as much talent as anyone, how they navigate the difficult road ahead will be one of the many intriguing storylines of the upcoming campaign.

Let’s dive deeper into the Rams’ 2022 regular-season schedule.

Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: Thursday, September 8

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

The defending Super Bowl champs kick off the NFL’s regular season against the current Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills. Buffalo will be highly motivated following last season’s devastating AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In a game projected to be an offensive shootout, whichever team can make a crucial stop defensively will likely come out on top.

Reigning Super Bowl champions are 15-3 in NFL kickoff games since 2004.

Week 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

The going gets much easier for the Rams in Week 2 as they take on the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta does have intriguing pieces in tight end Kyle Pitts and rookie wideout Drake London, but this team is likely several years away from contending.

Week 3 @ Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, September 25

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

LA’s first divisional matchup comes on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, who will be without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (six-game suspension).

The Rams went 2-1 against the Cards last season, including a 34-11 drubbing of Arizona in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Week 4 @ San Francisco 49ers

Date: Monday, October 3

Time: 8:15 p.m.

A second straight divisional clash sees the Rams battle the 49ers on Monday Night Football in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. San Francisco heads into 2022 with sophomore Trey Lance at quarterback and may or may not have star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has yet to rescind his trade request formally.

Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, October 9

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

The Rams host “America’s Team” in another potential offensive shootout.

LA has won three of the past four meetings against the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 6 vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday, October 16

Time: 4:05 p.m.

The Rams welcome a Carolina Panthers team in flux, with head coach Matt Rhule in the hot seat and Sam Darnold entrenched as the starting quarterback. A potential trade for fellow QB Baker Mayfield remains a distinct possibility.

Week 7 BYE

Week 8 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, October 30

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sean McVay and company return from their bye for the second and final meeting of the regular season with the Niners. McVay is 4-2 off a bye since becoming Rams coach in 2017, a promising sign for LA in this crucial NFC West affair.

Week 9 @ Tampa Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, November 6

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

A rematch of last season’s NFC Divisional Round matchup, in which the Rams nearly blew a 27-3 lead. That victory sent Bucs QB Tom Brady into retirement before he ultimately announced his decision to return in March. LA’s defense will need to be prepared for what will surely be a vengeful Brady.

Week 10 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

With Hopkins back, Arizona should be a much different team than the one LA saw in Week 3, setting the stage for an enticing contest with NFC West implications.

Week 11 @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, November 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The last time the Rams traveled to New Orleans was January 2019 for that year’s NFC Championship Game, where they were aided by one of the most controversial calls in NFL history. Sean Payton may no longer be roaming the Saints’ sideline, but New Orleans should be much improved in 2022 following the additions of wideouts Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave, as well as the returns of a healthy Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas.

Week 12 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Who can forget the previous meeting in 2018, when these two teams combined for a whopping 105 points in a Monday Night Football classic. Tyreek Hill may be gone, but Kansas City should have its post-Cheetah offense figured out by this point of the season, meaning offensive fireworks are likely.

Week 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, December 4

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

For the first time in over a decade, the Rams face off with a Seattle Seahawks team that will not feature Russell Wilson at quarterback – the former Seahawks great was shipped off to Denver in the offseason. Seattle is in full-rebuild mode, making this a matchup LA can ill-afford to lose in its quest for the postseason.

Week 14 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Thursday, December 8

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday Night Football will see the Rams get their first glance at Davante Adams in a Raiders uniform, whose connection with quarterback Derek Carr should be well established.

These two teams have not met since 2018 – a 33-13 LA victory.

Week 15 @ Green Bay Packers

Date: Monday, December 19

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

The Rams travel to Green Bay to take on Adams’s former team in a potential playoff preview on Monday Night Football. Similar to the Chiefs’ situation with Tyreek Hill, Aaron Rodgers and company will likely have adjusted to post-Adams life, creating a stiff test for LA’s defense.

Green Bay won last year’s meeting 36-28, with Rodgers throwing for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Sunday, December 25

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

LA squares off against a familiar foe in the aforementioned Russell Wilson on Christmas Day, only this time as a member of the new-look Denver Broncos. The 33-year-old is just 8-12 in his career against the Rams but has thrown for 4.304 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in those contests.

Week 17 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Sunday, January 1

Time: 8:20 p.m.

It’s the battle of LA on Sunday Night Football, as two of the league’s most explosive offenses will likely be fighting for playoff positioning. The LA Chargers added some much-needed help with All-Pro players Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson and former Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Week 18 @ Seattle Seahawks

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Sean McVay could be in a position to rest his starters in the season’s final week. If he is not afforded that luxury, Seattle and its 12th man always represent a tough place to play. Still, it’s difficult to envision the Rams not sweeping the season series, given the vast difference in talent between the two sides.