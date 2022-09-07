Low Expectations for Jaguars No. 1 Overall Pick Travon Walker for DROY
Zachary Cook
The Jacksonville Jaguars called the name of Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft; however, the hype from the betting market hasn’t followed Jacksonville’s selection.
The Georgia product was a surprise first overall selection, and the public has continued to gravitate towards Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions for the Defensive Rookie of the Year, who had been the touted first overall pick for months leading up to the draft.
Walker Lacking Interest
It’s not often you see the first overall pick get overlooked in their rookie season, but that’s exactly what’s happening with Travon Walker. It’s hard to say if people doubt his talent or just the overall impact he’ll make in his rookie season, but one thing’s for sure, there’s been little action towards him on the betting market for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Walker opened with the third highest odds to capture the award at +650, but his odds have since moved to +900. The athletic outside linebacker is drawing in a minuscule 1.5% of tickets and 1.1% of the handle. Not the level of backing you expect to see for a player selected at the top of their draft class.
Defensive Rookie of the Year Insights @ BetMGM
Highest Ticket%: Aidan Hutchinson 49.3%
Highest Handle%: Aidan Hutchinson 50.0%
Biggest Liability: Aidan Hutchinson
It’s not just Hutchinson that trumps Walker, as there are eight players above the UGA product with higher ticket percentages. This is partly due to the belief Walker isn’t quite NFL-ready as some other prospects. Still, even if you factor that into the equation, it’s hard to believe eight other players are drawing more traction than Walker.
The athleticism he brings to the table is unquestioned, and that more bettors aren’t willing to take a chance on that in his rookie season will be interesting to follow in 2022.
