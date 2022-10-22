Mac Jones Could Start Monday for the Patriots

Mac Jones could start Monday for the New England Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Question: Are you going to be back? "I think I'm doing well. Just trying to get better and get my treatment. Day by day," Mac Jones answers with a laugh. "It does feel pretty good. I'm going to get my treatment right now and be ready to go." https://t.co/U1IeYsSSXh — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 21, 2022

Jones is still recuperating from a high ankle sprain but has been able to practice in a limited fashion late this week. Jones believes he is ready to play, but we all know head coach Bill Belichick will make the final decision.

What makes the decision all the more difficult is that third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, who took over for backup Brian Hoyer when he suffered a concussion versus the Green Bay Packers, has played well. Some might even say he has outplayed Jones. Belichick might decide to give Zappe another start just to make sure that Jones is 100% healthy and ready to return as starting QB.