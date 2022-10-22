Mac Jones Could Start Monday for the Patriots

Mac Jones could start Monday for the New England Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Question: Are you going to be back?
"I think I'm doing well. Just trying to get better and get my treatment. Day by day," Mac Jones answers with a laugh. "It does feel pretty good. I'm going to get my treatment right now and be ready to go." https://t.co/U1IeYsSSXh
Jones is still recuperating from a high ankle sprain but has been able to practice in a limited fashion late this week. Jones believes he is ready to play, but we all know head coach Bill Belichick will make the final decision.
What makes the decision all the more difficult is that third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe, who took over for backup Brian Hoyer when he suffered a concussion versus the Green Bay Packers, has played well. Some might even say he has outplayed Jones. Belichick might decide to give Zappe another start just to make sure that Jones is 100% healthy and ready to return as starting QB.
The Patriots will host the Chicago Bears on Monday night football this week. The Patriots are 7.5-point favorites (-115) in this contest and are -405 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 39.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.