Mac Jones Still May Start Sunday vs. Packers

Following Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. Jones went down on New England’s final drive and underwent an MRI on Monday. Initial thoughts were Jones would miss at least a few weeks but don’t tell the Pats quarterback that.

Per sources, Mac Jones is in the facility and participating in game planning. The #Patriots QB has to told multiple teammates to not count him out of this weekend's game at Green Bay, and is still operating as if he has a chance. Practice is scheduled for around 12:35 today. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 29, 2022

According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, Jones is participating in game planning and has told teammates he could suit up against the Green Bay Packers.

Should Jones be forced to miss time, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer would presumably be the next man up under center for the 1-2 Pats, and a severe downgrade at the position.

Jones has had a pretty tough start to the season before going down. The second-year man has a QB rating of 76.2 and has thrown five interceptions against just two touchdown passes.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Patriots as +9.5-point road underdogs on the spread and +360 on the moneyline for Week 4’s matchup in Green Bay.