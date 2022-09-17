Mac Jones will start Sunday for the New England Patriots, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

The Patriots removed Mac Jones (back/illness) from their final injury report of Week 2 and listed six players as questionable for Sunday's Steelers clash. https://t.co/CFsKawG2C2 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 16, 2022

While there was never much doubt about the availability of Jones for the contest Sunday in Pittsburgh versus the Steelers, it is worth noting that Jones does not carry an injury designation. Earlier this week, it was announced that Jones was dealing with a back injury. Any concerns about Jones missing action were quickly put to rest Wednesday when he practiced in full but crept up again Thursday when he missed practice. That absence Thursday, however, was due to an illness, not COVID-19, and not related to his back issue. Jones did practice in full Friday.

The Patriots will try and even their record at 1-1 Sunday versus the Steelers. The Raiders are currently a 2.5-point favorite (-112) over the Steelers on Sunday. The Patriots are -142 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 40.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.