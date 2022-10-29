Mac Jones will Start Sunday When the Pats Battle the Jets

Jones returned from a high ankle sprain Monday night versus the Chicago Bears but was replaced after only three series. Whether he was replaced because of ineffectiveness or because he reinjured that ankle is unknown, as head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t giving out any information (shocker).
What we do know is Jones will be back under center versus the New York Jets on Sunday. How long he will last likely depends on how well he plays. Bailey Zappe came into the game Monday and did provide an immediate spark before flaming out. The Patriots are currently 3-4 and in last place in the AFC East.
The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites (-115) in this contest and are -146 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 39.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
