Mac Jones will Start Sunday When the Pats Battle the Jets

Mac Jones will start Sunday for the New England Patriots, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Jones returned from a high ankle sprain Monday night versus the Chicago Bears but was replaced after only three series. Whether he was replaced because of ineffectiveness or because he reinjured that ankle is unknown, as head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t giving out any information (shocker).

What we do know is Jones will be back under center versus the New York Jets on Sunday. How long he will last likely depends on how well he plays. Bailey Zappe came into the game Monday and did provide an immediate spark before flaming out. The Patriots are currently 3-4 and in last place in the AFC East.