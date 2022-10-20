The Baltimore Ravens were without a pair of key pieces of their offensive attack at Thursday’s practice. According to Ravens beat reporter for ESPN, Jamison Hensley, tight end Mark Andrews and running back JK Dobbins were out for their second straight practice of the week.

Head coach John Harbaugh said that Andrews was only missing practice for rest purposes, but two missed sessions in a row cause some concern.

Dobbins’s issue looks a little more severe as he deals with a knee issue that reared up in Week 6. The Ohio State product also missed his second straight session and seems the more likely of the two to miss Sunday’s game.

In four games this season, Dobbins has 123 and a touchdown while also pulling down six catches for 39 yards and one TD catch.

If Dobbins can’t go, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill should see bigger workloads out of the backfield.

From the tight end spot, Andrews leads the team with 39 catches, 451 receiving yards, and five touchdown receptions.

