Mark Andrews Joins Chorus of Ravens Not Playing vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens have seemingly closed the book on the regular season, using their Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals to rest their starters.

Mark Andrews joins J.K. Dobbins and Tyler Huntley on the sidelines, giving way to Anthony Brown, Gus Edwards, and Isaiah Likely.

No injuries are impacting Andrews. Instead, Baltimore is using Week 18 as a pseudo-bye week to get healthy before a playoff push.

The quarterback situation is slightly more delicate.

Huntley has been starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson; however, he incurred shoulder and wrist injuries leading up to the last game of the regular season. Instead of forcing the issue and leaving the team shorthanded in the wild card round, the Ravens are playing it safe by giving Huntley the day off.

Hopefully, he or Jackson will be cleared to play next week.

Bettors are taking notice of the Ravens’ lineup adjustments, loading on the Bengals in the betting market. Baltimore is up to +11.5 underdogs ahead of the AFC North clash, per FanDuel Sportsbook.