Mark Andrews Misses Practice Friday for the Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews was unable to practice Friday for the Baltimore Ravens, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

For second straight day, TE Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) and RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) did not practice. CB Marcus Peters was absent Friday but it’s likely a rest day. OT Ronnie Stanley returned after missing Thursday. Ravens play at New Orleans on Monday night. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 4, 2022

Ordinarily, missing practice on a Friday would raise a few red flags and ring some bells, but the Ravens don’t play until Monday making Saturday the big practice day for the Ravens. If Andrews were to miss that practice as well, then it would seem his odds of playing Monday would decrease dramatically. Another thing the Ravens might consider is that they have a bye next week. So, if they give their talented tight end Monday off, that would give him almost three full weeks to heal from his shoulder and ankle injuries.

Another piece of bad news for Baltimore is that Rashod Bateman has been lost for the season, as he will need surgery due to a Lisfranc injury.