Mark Andrews Misses Practice Friday for the Baltimore Ravens

Ordinarily, missing practice on a Friday would raise a few red flags and ring some bells, but the Ravens don’t play until Monday making Saturday the big practice day for the Ravens. If Andrews were to miss that practice as well, then it would seem his odds of playing Monday would decrease dramatically. Another thing the Ravens might consider is that they have a bye next week. So, if they give their talented tight end Monday off, that would give him almost three full weeks to heal from his shoulder and ankle injuries.
Another piece of bad news for Baltimore is that Rashod Bateman has been lost for the season, as he will need surgery due to a Lisfranc injury.
The Ravens are -2.5-point favorites (-110) in this contest and are +112 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 47.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.