Marlon Humphrey Out for the Season With Shoulder Injury

We got a glimpse of what the Baltimore Ravens defense looks like without Marlon Humphrey, and early results are not good. The Pittsburgh Steelers put up 187 yards in the fourth quarter, with Humphrey out for the Ravens.

Baltimore will have to navigate the rest of their season without their former All-Pro cornerback, as Ian Rapoport confirmed that Humphrey is out with a shoulder injury for the rest of the season.

#Ravens star CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

Humphrey has been an integral part of the Ravens defense this season, recording 55 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception, ranking second on the team in all three categories. He leaves big shoes to fill in the Ravens’ secondary.

Tavon Young is listed behind Humphrey on the Ravens depth chart and should see increased usage with Humphrey out. Young has appeared in all 12 games for the Ravens this season, starting three and recording 20 tackles, 2.0 sacks, three pass deflections, and one interception.

The Ravens are playing their third consecutive divisional game next week, traveling to Cleveland for a date with the Browns.