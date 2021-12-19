ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Marquise Brown is expected to play in Week 15 against the Packers.

*Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is expected to play vs. the Packers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2021

Brown was limited in practice on Friday due to illness and missed two additional practices before that. Brown leads all wide receivers on the team and is second in receiving yards with 866. He’s also picked up six touchdowns through the air. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Baltimore is a +260 against the Packers. The Ravens will probably have backup Tyler Huntley at quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined with an ankle injury. Baltimore’s 243.2 passing yards per game is the 12th most in the NFL. Meanwhile, Green Bay allows the eighth least passing yards per game at 218.5. The Ravens are first in the AFC North at 8-5 but have lost two in a row, while the Packers are first in the NFC North at 10-3 and have won two straight.

Green Bay has an opportunity to clinch their division title, while Baltimore might be more interested in resting Jackson for this matchup. Huntley starting will impact Brown’s production and influence the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.