Marquise Brown is Expected to Play Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals

Marquise Brown is expected to be activated from injured reserve by the Arizona Cardinals and play Sunday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

#AZCardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury feels good about WR Hollywood Brown playing this week. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 25, 2022

Brown has been out of action since Week 7 due to a foot injury. Some thought Brown had a chance to play Monday in Mexico City versus the Rams, but it looks like he will make his return versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday instead. Brown was having a big season before the injury, as he was the number-one target for Kyler Murray. Hollywood had 43 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers, however, were when DeAndre Hopkins was suspended and couldn’t play. Hopkins is back now.