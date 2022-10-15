Marshon Lattimore Won't Play Sunday vs. Bengals

Marshon Lattimore won’t play Sunday for the New Orleans Saints, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans-Times-Picayune reports.

Saints are going to be quite thin at WR this weekend. pic.twitter.com/yuT3N49zeG — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) October 14, 2022

Lattimore has an abdomen issue he suffered during last week’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. This will be a massive loss as the Saints will be without their best cornerback as they try and stop the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals might have the best trio of wide receivers in all of football. Bryce Thompson and Bradley Roby will try and keep Ja’Marr Chase (32 receptions, 343 yards, 2 TDs), Tee Higgins (questionable with an ankle injury), who is second on the team with 315 receiving yards, and Tyler Boyd (15 receptions, 234 yards, 2 TDs) from running rampant through the secondary.