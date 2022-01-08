Matt Rhule will return as head coach of the Panthers next season, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. In two years with the Panthers, Rhule has a record of 10-22. This season, Rhule has been criticized for trading draft picks to the Jets to acquire Sam Darnold and for firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The Panthers will be searching for a new starting quarterback and offensive coordinator this offseason. Rhule likely has one more year to turn around the Panthers, or they will be looking for a new head coach a year from now.

Who will be the Panthers starting QB next season is a big question for Rhule. Darnold is guaranteed almost $19 million next season but will be the backup at best. The Panthers could look to draft a QB in what is not considered to be a strong crop of rookie signal callers or trade for one of several veteran QBs (Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo), who may become available for the right price.

The Panthers are currently an eight-point underdog (-108) versus the Buccaneers on Sunday. The Panthers are +300 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.