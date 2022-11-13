It appears that Sam Ehlinger’s stint as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting will be short-lived. Matt Ryan was warming up with the starters in advance of Week 10’s encounter against the Las Vegas Raiders, signaling that he should be under center for kickoff.

Matt Ryan is running the first-team offense in pre-game warmups. Sam Ehlinger is running with the second-team. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 13, 2022

The Colts are in a state of flux. The team fired head coach Frank Reich earlier in the week, controversially turning the reigns over to Jeff Saturday.

Moreover, Ryan was benched a few weeks ago, with Indianapolis giving Ehlinger the keys to the offense. However, it appears Saturday has reversed course, preferring to stick with the veteran signal-caller.

Ehlinger struggled in his two starts, completing just 61.5% of his passes for 304 yards across both outings. Ryan has been much more successful, with a 68.4% completion rating and 286.9 passing yards per game.

Still, the Colts’ defense has kept them in games, and that’s reflected in the betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook. Indianapolis enters the AFC basement-dwellers contest as +4 underdogs.