Matthew Stafford will Start Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams

Stafford missed the Rams’ loss in Week 10 to the Arizona Cardinals due to a concussion. John Wolford started that game and is now questionable to backup Stafford this week due to a neck injury.
Just because Stafford is back under center for the Rams doesn’t mean all is back to normal. LA is without all world wide receiver Cooper Kupp who is on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The offensive line could be missing as many as seven of their nine members on the roster coming into the season.
The Rams are +2.5-point underdogs (-106) versus the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and are +126 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 39.5, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.