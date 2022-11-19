Matthew Stafford will Start Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has received medical clearance and will start Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Stafford missed the Rams’ loss in Week 10 to the Arizona Cardinals due to a concussion. John Wolford started that game and is now questionable to backup Stafford this week due to a neck injury.

Just because Stafford is back under center for the Rams doesn’t mean all is back to normal. LA is without all world wide receiver Cooper Kupp who is on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. The offensive line could be missing as many as seven of their nine members on the roster coming into the season.