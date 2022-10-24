After acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers are a team to watch in the overall Super Bowl picture.
One of the most talented running backs in the league now has the opportunity to lead the 49ers’ backfield and give the offense another versatile weapon.
BetMGM 49ers Futures Before/After CMC Trade
Super Bowl: +1800 to +1400
NFC: +800 to +700
49ers All In on Super Bowl Aspirations
After dealing for McCaffrey last Thursday night, the 49ers have seen line movement in favor of them winning the Super Bowl and NFC at the BetMGM SportsBook. A bell cow running back that can also catch passes and block, McCaffrey is the ideal fit in a Kyle Shanahan-led offense.
Could he be the missing piece they’ve needed to get over the top?
After falling short in the NFC Championship Game last season to the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers appear reenergized to try and get back to the Big Game in an NFC that is wide open. The public agrees with that sentiment and has identified McCaffrey as a big part of that assessment.
The 49ers have seen their Super Bowl odds move from +1800 to +1400 after the trade, while their odds of winning the NFC shortened from +800 to +700.
One thing is for sure, the 49ers quickly became a popular pick in the futures markets after acquiring this electric back, according to the BetMGM Sportsbook.
