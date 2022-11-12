Mecole Hardman is Out Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs

Mecole Hardman has been ruled out this Sunday by the Kansas City Chiefs when they meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

The final injury report of the week is now out and the Chiefs have listed Mecole Hardman as out for Sunday's game against Jaguars. Jerick McKinnon is questionable with shoulder and knee injuries. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 11, 2022

Hardman will miss the game due to abdominal soreness. While that doesn’t sound all that severe, this may be a case of the Chiefs just playing it safe and not wanting to risk a longer-term injury. The timing of this injury leaves something to be desired, as Hardman was coming off his best game this season. Hardman had six receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown versus the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday night.