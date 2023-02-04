Menacing Charge against Bengals' Joe Mixon Dismissed, For Now

An arrest warrant for Mixon was handed out Thursday, but the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office requested that it be dismissed. The reason seems to be that additional investigation is needed before they will decide what, if any, charges will be brought against Mixon.
The incident apparently happened the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. Mixon is accused of pointing a firearm at a woman. This is a first-degree misdemeanor in Ohio.
The Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, so this is the offseason for Mixon. As of right now, it would seem unlikely that he would be in trouble with the NFL, but that could change if charges are brought against him in the future.
The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites (-110) versus the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and are -120 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 50.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
