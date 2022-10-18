Miami Dolphins to Trade TE Mike Gesicki?

Franchise tagged by Miami in the offseason, Gesicki has been underutilized in head coach Mike McDaniels’s offense, notching just 15 catches for 170 yards through the opening six weeks. This after a 2021 campaign that saw the 27-year-old set career highs in both receptions (73) and yards (780).
Fowler writes, “Sources say Miami is in the “we’re-willing-to-listen” phase with Gesicki but isn’t quite shopping his services to other teams. Execs I’ve talked to don’t want much to do with his $10.9 million franchise tag and find it odd Miami placed the tag on him in March to sit him on the bench.”
If Gesicki lands with a team willing to utilize him in more of a pass-catching role, it will do wonders for his fantasy value. The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Dolphins as -7 point home favorites on the spread and -303 on the moneyline for Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
